Shirley Reed Williamson, 90, of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Concordia Village in Springfield.

She was born April 2, 1929, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Wesley Donald and Sylvia Hall Reed. Shirley came to Jacksonville as a student at MacMurray College, and it was there that she met her husband, Harlan Williamson. They were married on Aug. 26, 1949, in Appleton, Wisconsin, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2014.

Shirley is survived by four daughters, Linda Lee (Andy) Symons of Issaquah, Washington, Patricia Beth (Dean) Reeverts of Macomb, Joyce Anne (John) Potter of Jacksonville and Sarah Lou (Don) Dellert of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Lauren (Mike) Symons Whipkey of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Scott (Tristan) Symons of Seattle, Washington, Tim (Taylor) Symons of Seattle, Washington, Minnie Fitzsimmons of Bushnell, Adam (Heidi) Potter of Jacksonville, Sarah (Rob) Potter Solomon of Springfield, Katharine Dietel of Naples, Florida, and John Dietel of Edinburg; and nine great-grandchildren, Miles, Wesley, and Calvin Whipkey, Elijah and Simone Symons, A.J. and Abby Potter, and Mason and Hudson Solomon.

Shirley devoted her life to her family and her community. A devoted mother, Shirley raised four daughters while supporting her husband in their family business, Williamson Funeral Home. She served as a Girl Scout leader and volunteered countless hours to the Passavant Hospital Auxiliary and the Art Association of Jacksonville. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of Chapter EI of PEO, Household Science, and the MacMurray College Alumni Association. Shirley was a gifted artist and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, cooking and playing tennis.

A private service will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Concordia Village Benevolent Fund. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.