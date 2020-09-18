1/2
Shirley W. Sadler
1927 - 2020
Shirley W. Sadler, 93, of Waverly died early Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

She was born March 1, 1927, in Waverly, a daughter of the late Clyde Leonard and Vivian Blanche Richardson Woods. She married Edward Eugene "Ace" Sadler on Feb. 14, 1947, in Decatur, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2013.

Surviving are three daughters, Sherry Barnard, Jean Hoke and Linda L. Watret (John), all of Waverly; one son, Bill Sadler (Debbie) of Alexander; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Jodie Lynn Turner; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Joan McGarvey; two brothers, Kenneth Eugene Woods and David Lee Woods; and two sons-in-law, Danny Duewer and Jim Barnard.

Shirley worked for many years and retired from Capital/EMI in Jacksonville. One of her favorite pastimes was doing embroidery work. Shirley was very family oriented and her life was her family.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Waverly East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or Waverly Rescue Squad, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Waverly East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Neece Funeral Home
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
