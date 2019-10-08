Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Dale Stambaugh. View Sign Service Information Shawgo Memorial Home 207 E Broadway Astoria , IL 61501 (309)-329-2125 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shawgo Memorial Home 207 E Broadway Astoria , IL 61501 View Map Funeral 10:30 AM Shawgo Memorial Home 207 E Broadway Astoria , IL 61501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ASTORIA — Stanley Dale Stambaugh, 65, passed away in his home on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with the gift of being surrounded by his loving family.



God blessed Stan with many gifts throughout his life. Although after his accident he had fewer fingers than most, his hands helped many far and wide. He was a source of strength for others. He welcomed, as family, those whom he met and embraced them with God's grace. When faced with his last challenge, he said he was going to be an example, and he was.



Stan was born on May 17, 1954, in Beardstown to Leon Dale and Lois Catherine (Walton) Stambaugh.



He is survived by his mother; his wife, Linda, who showed him how to enjoy adventures near and far; his children, Shannon (Scott) Adkins, Travis D. (Lucia) Stambaugh, (and their mother, Jane Hollenback Cowin), Erica Kleinlein and Heath (Heily Windsor) VanDeVenter; and 11 grandchildren who were the light of his life, Collin Adkins, Dreyton Kleinlein, Preston Horwedel, Dagain Reneau, Foxx Adkins, Katelyn Stambaugh, Peyton VanDeVenter, Kiera Stambaugh, Maycen VanDeVenter, Ashton VanDeVenter and Levi Dale Stambaugh. He also is survived by his sister, Cathy (Stan) Butler of Peoria; his brother, Kevin (Linda) Stambaugh of Rushville; and five nephews.



He was a mechanic and seventh-generation farmer. After graduating from Astoria High School, he shared his mechanical skills with various coal companies and served as correctional officer in Canton. He also was the road commissioner for Hickory Township and served as volunteer fireman for several fire districts in Illinois. He was a member of Browning Church of Christ.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. John Ruppel, Gary Sheets and Pat Clemens will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Browning Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Astoria Rescue Squad or Browning Church of Christ.

