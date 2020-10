Or Copy this URL to Share

PALMYRA — STANLEY E. "SMILEY" FLETCHER, 95, of Modesto died Oct. 19. Visitation, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Services with military rites will be private.



