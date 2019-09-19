WHITE HALL — Stanley Earl McEvers, 71, of White Hall died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 27, 1948, in White Hall, the son of the late Earl Lynn and Doris Bernice Dawdy McEvers. He married Brenda Pond and they later divorced. He then married Cheryl Bostick and they later divorced.
Surviving are his three children, Kelly (Bob) Martz of Natchez, Mississippi, Adam McEvers of Chicago and Brandy (Ben) Davenport of St. Charles, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Alex Martz, Austin McEvers, and Livia and Louis Davenport.
Stanley was a graduate of White Hall High School, where he was involved with various sports and was very athletic. He was employed by Carnation Nestle in Jacksonville for 30 years until his retirement. Stanley enjoyed having coffee at Scotty's, playing pool and golfing. He was a longtime member of The Links golf course in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 19, 2019