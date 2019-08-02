Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Hartle. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM St. Paul's United Church of Christ Dollville , IL View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM St. Paul's United Church of Christ Dollville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PANA — Stanley Hartle, 74, of Assumption passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in his home.



He was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late Elsie and Marie (Henson) Hartle. Stanley married Margaret Lowe on June 2, 1962, in Mexico, Missouri. They were married for 44 years and she preceded him on Aug. 8, 2007. He then married Mary Jo Boaz on Dec. 11, 2010, at the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dollville and she survives in Assumption.



Stanley owned a construction business and also worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and his time in Florida. He was "a good Christian" but also a jokester and lover of people; he never knew a stranger. He was a hard worker and nothing could stop him, not even a broken ankle. Stanley was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dollville, where he helped a great deal in remodeling the church.



Also surviving are his children, Margaret Hartle of Jacksonville, Christina (Mark) Wooldridge of Pana and Lynnette Bombal of Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Breann Hartle, Tristan Wooldridge, Macenzie Wooldridge and David Bombal; great-grandchildren, Michael Bombal, Mary Jo Reynolds and Ledger Bombal; a sister, Bessie (Gilbert) Wood of Muskegon, Michigan; and mothers-in-law, Floy Lowe of Jacksonville and Mildred Blaylock of Assumption. He also was preceded in death by his siblings Gary "Sonny" Hartle, Joyce Gemmel, Arletta Jackson and Bud Jackson.



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dollville with Pastor Steve Nance officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until the service time at the church.



mdfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 2, 2019

