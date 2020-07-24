WHITE HALL — Stanton E. "King" Grizzle, 83, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Aril 3, 1937, in Rockbridge, the son of Virgil and Hazel Whitlock Grizzle. He married Mary Sherwood in 1965 and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tonya (Bo) Lanham of Virginia and Tuesday (Shane) Pruiett of Galesburg; a son, Robert Grizzle of Michigan; five grandchildren, Corintha Ann Grizzle, Cody Lanham, Kevin Lanham, Samantha Arnott and Katlyn Pruiett; and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Stanley and James Grizzle.

King served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He farmed in the White Hall area for many years. He enjoyed reading the paper and visiting with friends at the coffee shop.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the North Greene Food Pantry. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.