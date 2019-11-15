Stephen R. McNealy, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Holcomb, Missouri, the son of Valley E. "Ed" and Kathleen Waymack McNealy. He married Carol Jean Horney on Sept. 4, 1971, in White Hall and she survives.
He also is survived by one daughter, Cara Jo (Ben) Bell of Virginia; four grandchildren, Christian McNealy, Chelsea Bell, Matthew Bell and David Bell; one great-grandson, Christopher McNealy; two brothers, David (Vicky) McNealy and Jeremy McNealy (Johna Panzier), both of Mount Vernon; one sister, Mary (Steve) Morrison of Mount Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles McNealy (surviving wife, Sandy of Woodlawn) and Mike McNealy; and one sister, Barb Farster (surviving husband, Jack of Valparaiso, Indiana).
Steve graduated in 1976 from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a bachelor's degree in theology and was an ordained minister of the Gospel. He was a longtime member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville and for the past two years had ministered at New Life Church in White Hall. He loved music and fried chicken and was an avid coin collector. He loved sports, especially football, and had played basketball while he was in college.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Carol McNealy. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 15, 2019