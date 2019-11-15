Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen R. McNealy. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Service 1:00 PM Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen R. McNealy, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Holcomb, Missouri, the son of Valley E. "Ed" and Kathleen Waymack McNealy. He married Carol Jean Horney on Sept. 4, 1971, in White Hall and she survives.



He also is survived by one daughter, Cara Jo (Ben) Bell of Virginia; four grandchildren, Christian McNealy, Chelsea Bell, Matthew Bell and David Bell; one great-grandson, Christopher McNealy; two brothers, David (Vicky) McNealy and Jeremy McNealy (Johna Panzier), both of Mount Vernon; one sister, Mary (Steve) Morrison of Mount Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles McNealy (surviving wife, Sandy of Woodlawn) and Mike McNealy; and one sister, Barb Farster (surviving husband, Jack of Valparaiso, Indiana).



Steve graduated in 1976 from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a bachelor's degree in theology and was an ordained minister of the Gospel. He was a longtime member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville and for the past two years had ministered at New Life Church in White Hall. He loved music and fried chicken and was an avid coin collector. He loved sports, especially football, and had played basketball while he was in college.



A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Carol McNealy. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Stephen R. McNealy, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence.He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Holcomb, Missouri, the son of Valley E. "Ed" and Kathleen Waymack McNealy. He married Carol Jean Horney on Sept. 4, 1971, in White Hall and she survives.He also is survived by one daughter, Cara Jo (Ben) Bell of Virginia; four grandchildren, Christian McNealy, Chelsea Bell, Matthew Bell and David Bell; one great-grandson, Christopher McNealy; two brothers, David (Vicky) McNealy and Jeremy McNealy (Johna Panzier), both of Mount Vernon; one sister, Mary (Steve) Morrison of Mount Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles McNealy (surviving wife, Sandy of Woodlawn) and Mike McNealy; and one sister, Barb Farster (surviving husband, Jack of Valparaiso, Indiana).Steve graduated in 1976 from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a bachelor's degree in theology and was an ordained minister of the Gospel. He was a longtime member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville and for the past two years had ministered at New Life Church in White Hall. He loved music and fried chicken and was an avid coin collector. He loved sports, especially football, and had played basketball while he was in college.A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Carol McNealy. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close