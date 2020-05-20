Stephen Ross Lakin, 72, of Murrayville passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. He spent his life serving his church and his community and loving his family and friends. Many who know him remember him for his kindness and gentleness, and for always greeting people with a big smile. He owned and operated Murrayville Locker Service in Murrayville and Chapin Processing meat locker for the first part of his career. Later, he worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman, a job he loved. In the 1980s, he, along with pastor Bill Lipp, founded Murrayville-Woodson Emergency Ambulance Service. He was an EMS instructor for many years, having trained many of the first members of the service. He selflessly gave up countless nights and weekends to be "on call" for the MWEAS. In addition to the EAS, he served for many years on the Murrayville volunteer fire department, and as commander of Murrayville American Legion. He directed the Murrayville cemetery for decades and led the Murrayville town burgoo for many years. He served for decades on the Murrayville Town Board and served briefly as mayor. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. He was a member of Murrayville United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous boards and committees and sang in the church choir. In 2016, he was recognized by Gov. Bruce Rauner, receiving the Illinois Volunteer Service Award for the senior division, in recognition of his countless hours of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Lakin; his mother, Betty J. Ross Lakin; and a brother, George, who died as an infant. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Jo; his daughter, Kimberly Lakin (husband, Darrin) Johnson of Morton; his son, Scott M. Lakin (wife, Emilia) of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren, Kayly, Kayden, Victoria, AJ and Tad Johnson and Stella Lakin; his brother, Eric (wife, Chris) Lakin of Murrayville; and numerous nieces and nephews. A drive-through visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Murrayville EAS grounds. Participants may enter at the back of the grounds off of Church street. The family will be on the driver's side of the vehicle, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower or display a sign as you proceed past them and exit at the front of the EAS building. A private family burial will be Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Murrayville Community Food Bank or Murrayville-Woodson EAS in care of Daws Funeral Home, 508 W. Vandalia Road, Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.