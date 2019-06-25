Steven Andrew DeGroot, 56, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Oct. 9, 1962, in Jacksonville, the son of Harry and Dorothy Coleman DeGroot.
He is survived by LeeAnn Stelling and Karen Andrews, both of Jacksonville, whom he always introduced as his "sisters"; one brother, Gerald DeGroot of Jacksonville; one nephew, Jared DeGroot of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne DeGroot.
Steve attended Jacksonville schools and Lincoln Land Community College. He later lived in Cleveland, where he acquired his real estate license. He also lived in Indianapolis and St. Louis, where he worked in home construction and food service. Upon returning to Jacksonville, he worked as a carpenter with his father. He loved cooking and his cats and was an avid Stevie Nicks fan.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 25, 2019