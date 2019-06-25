Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Andrew DeGroot. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Graveside service 11:00 AM Memorial Lawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Andrew DeGroot, 56, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Oct. 9, 1962, in Jacksonville, the son of Harry and Dorothy Coleman DeGroot.



He is survived by LeeAnn Stelling and Karen Andrews, both of Jacksonville, whom he always introduced as his "sisters"; one brother, Gerald DeGroot of Jacksonville; one nephew, Jared DeGroot of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne DeGroot.



Steve attended Jacksonville schools and Lincoln Land Community College. He later lived in Cleveland, where he acquired his real estate license. He also lived in Indianapolis and St. Louis, where he worked in home construction and food service. Upon returning to Jacksonville, he worked as a carpenter with his father. He loved cooking and his cats and was an avid Stevie Nicks fan.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Steven Andrew DeGroot, 56, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.He was born Oct. 9, 1962, in Jacksonville, the son of Harry and Dorothy Coleman DeGroot.He is survived by LeeAnn Stelling and Karen Andrews, both of Jacksonville, whom he always introduced as his "sisters"; one brother, Gerald DeGroot of Jacksonville; one nephew, Jared DeGroot of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne DeGroot.Steve attended Jacksonville schools and Lincoln Land Community College. He later lived in Cleveland, where he acquired his real estate license. He also lived in Indianapolis and St. Louis, where he worked in home construction and food service. Upon returning to Jacksonville, he worked as a carpenter with his father. He loved cooking and his cats and was an avid Stevie Nicks fan.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.