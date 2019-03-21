Steven C. Thaxton, 70, of Chapin died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his farm outside of Meredosia.
He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of Clifford and Lorene Mussatto Thaxton. He married Judith Stewart in April 1973 at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2016.
He is survived by three children, Klint (Lisa) Thaxton of Ashland, Keely (Ryan) LeTourneau of Morton and Kliff (Jenn) Thaxton of Meredosia; eight grandchildren, Kinnedy, Peyton, Kyleigh, Karissa, Troy, Victoria, Koy and Jaylynn; and one sister, Connie (Larry) Rau of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Karen Thaxton; and one brother, Louis Thaxton.
Steve attended Bradley University until he was drafted into the United States Army. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Steve was proud to have served his country. He was the recipient of several service medals, including a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired as the grounds supervisor at Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville and was a member of Chapin American Legion. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his kids and his beloved dog, Tika.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial to follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 21, 2019