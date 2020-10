BARRY — STEVEN D. SMITH, 59, of Barry died Thursday, Oct. 1 at his home.Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Chapel and due to COVID 19, masks will be required by all attending. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.