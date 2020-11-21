JERSEYVILLE — Steven Douglas Heitzig, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.

Steve was born July 28, 1962, in Jerseyville, the first of three children of John David and Mary Helen (Carstens) Heitzig. Steve worked on the family farm with his dad while growing up and attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Jerseyville.

He attended St. Henry Seminary in Belleville (yes, really) and went on to graduate with Jersey Community High School's Class of 1980. He studied electronics at the Missouri Institute of Technology in Kansas City and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, to work for General Dynamics. His years in Kansas City and Fort Worth fostered a lifelong passion for the blues, live music and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Steve came home to Illinois looking for something completely different. He attended Lewis and Clark Community College and later Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in education. It took a while, but Steve had found his calling.

He accepted a position with North Greene High School and moved to White Hall in 1999. For 20 years he impacted thousands of students in his English classes, including courses such as creative writing, strategic reading and economics. He sponsored a chess club, worked with a Scholar Bowl team, and was known for being available to help students with papers due in other courses, or whatever help he could give. He sought out and encouraged the talent and potential in his students. Steve talked about someday seeing the world, and his legacy lies in his impact on the students he sent out into it.

Heartfelt tributes and stories shared online by Steve's students and friends have been a blessing to his family.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Helen Heitzig of Godfrey; two sisters, Sue Heitzig (partner, Kevin Miller) of Jerseyville and Sheila Heitzig (husband, Todd Kurtz) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two nieces, Haley Lyons (companion, Frank Presley) of Jerseyville and Amber Presley (husband, Joe) of Suffolk, Virginia; a nephew, Nicholas Rowling of Jerseyville; two great-nephews, Andrew Lyons and Connor Presley; an aunt, Mary Ann "Sug" Heitzig of Cutchogue, New York; and a large extended family. He also is survived by his companion, Pam Blakey of White Hall. He leaves behind the Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic he loved and the Sportster he never gave up on.

He was preceded in death by his father, John David Heitzig, on Sept. 29, 2000; his paternal grandparents, Cletus and Mary Witt (Fleming) Heitzig; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Velta (Jaynes) Carstens; and beloved aunt and uncle, Luella (Carstens) and Herman Blackorby.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.

For those wishing to share in the funeral services remotely, you may do so by visiting the St. Francis Xavier Church Facebook page beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Steve Heitzig Memorial Scholarship in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, which has been entrusted with arrangements.

