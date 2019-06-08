Steven E. Hills, 79, of Jacksonville died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Lynnville, the son of Harold and Margaret Cox Hills. Steve married Jeannette Cramer on July 8, 1962, in Abingdon, and she survives.
Steve also is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Hills of Springfield and Kristin (David) Clancy of Jacksonville; one brother, Al (companion, An) Hills of South Carolina; and his beloved dog, Emma.
Steve was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, where he played baseball and basketball. He served in the Air National Guard. A gifted athlete, Steve had been known as the tallest boy in the first grade at South Jacksonville School. Steve went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Following his graduation, Steve joined his father's real estate business, Elm City Realty, and sold Pekin Insurance. He eventually realized real estate was his passion and continued in a long real estate career with his father and later as owner of Steve Hills Realtors.
Steve was an active member of the Jacksonville Elks and enjoyed playing golf and following the St. Louis Cardinals and University of Illinois athletics. He also enjoyed reading, history and watching the news.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation/JHS Bowl, or Lewy Body Dementia Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 8, 2019