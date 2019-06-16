Steven E. "Poolie" Poole, 65, formerly of Jacksonville, and more recently a resident of Concordia Village in Springfield, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born April 22, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Mervin and Mildred "Millie" Landreth Poole.
Steve is survived by a sister, Sue Wiseman (husband, Leon) of Maroa; a niece, Heather Lyon (husband, Shaun) of Maroa; a nephew, Darrin Wiseman (wife, Jessica) of Pleasant View, Tennessee; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Hanna Lyon, Ella Wiseman and Collin Wiseman; and numerous cousins, fraternity brothers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James A. Poole in infancy and Robert E. Poole; and a nephew, Jeremy Christian Wiseman.
A 1972 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Steve attended Northern Arizona University where he became a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and received a bachelor's degree in 1976. He returned to Jacksonville where he embarked upon a distinguished career in law enforcement, serving with the Morgan County Sheriff's Department before joining the Crime Prevention Commission, Region 14, Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. He later joined the Jacksonville Police Department, serving as an officer for 29 years prior to his retirement in 2009.
Steve shared a concern and passion for the community where he lived and served as a sworn law officer. He served on the board of directors for the Youth Attention Center (now known as Midwest Youth Services) and the Big Brother-Big Sister organization. He gave his time and talents to the Jacksonville Jaycees, serving as their president in 1979-80. He was also a former member of the Jacksonville Elks Lodge #682. Steve was a loyal and faithful friend to many who crossed his life's path and always held a special love for and devotion to his family.
At his request, cremation has been accorded. A gathering to celebrate Steve's life for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, concluding with a memorial service at 3 p.m. A committal of ashes will follow the services at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, Steve would be deeply honored if you chose to remember his life with a donation to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to benefit the JHS Bowl renovation or the Concordia Village Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 16, 2019