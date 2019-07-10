Steven E. Poole, 65, of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
His full obituary previously appeared in printed media and is posted online at buchanancody.com.
A celebration of Steve's life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with committal of the ashes to follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to benefit the JHS Bowl Restoration Fund or the Concordia Village Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 10, 2019