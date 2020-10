INDUSTRY — STEVEN L. "STEVE" CALDWELL, 65, of Industry, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. Services will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Private interment will be in the Chockley Cemetery, south of Industry.