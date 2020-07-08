WINCHESTER — Steven M. Balcom, 73, of Winchester passed away early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 12, 1946, in Carrollton, the son of the late Johnny and Doris Hart Balcom. He married Laura Ann Howard on Feb. 24, 1979. Steve attended North Greene schools and worked for Capitol Records for many years until his retirement in 2004. He was an avid Civil War buff and loved all American history. He was a collector of superhero figurines, enjoyed fishing and loved his family.

Surviving are his wife, Laura Ann, at home; a brother, Jack Balcom; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kevin Balcom.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS or the American Diabetes Association. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.