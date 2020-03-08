Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Wayne Briggs. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Hey there! If you are reading this, then my work on earth is done. I have finally been released from my worn out shell of a body after experiencing numerous cancers over the past decade and I am now exploring the universe. It was a great journey and adventure. Thankfully, I moved on peacefully in my home of 20 years in Jacksonville with my wife, Janice, and my brother, Mark, by my side.



I was most fortunate to meet, fall in love with, and then spend the next 43 years with the love of my life, Janice (Perry). She was there through it all, the good and the bad, all the way to the end when I was rather "cranky" at times. I was also blessed with two wonderful sons, Johnny Magnuson and Jason Magnuson who live in Deland, Florida. Great boys. I'll be watching, guys. So keep making me proud!



During my life, I was preceded in death by my parents, Dean and Donna Briggs. I have two wonderful siblings who survive me, one of the best sisters of all time, Pam Hamilton (Tom) and one of the all time great brothers, Mark Briggs (Jan).



Sharing my life with me were some really wonderful, caring family members and associates. Too many to list. I loved them all!



Along the way, I also had the pleasure of a wonderful bond and friendship with several furry friends over the years who preceded me, Gracie, Molly and Bumper. I miss them so and I am VERY much looking forward to seeing them again "on the other side".



Thank you to my wonderful family, friends and associates who shared my life with me. I will be watching for you on the other side, but please, don't hurry. "See you when you get here!"



As I used to say to close out the end of the school year at MacMurray College where I spent decades as the Director of Dining Food Service…"Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen" (from MASH finale 2/28/1983).



In lieu of flowers, I would be deeply honored if you chose to remember my life with a donation to the wonderful program called PAWS, an animal rescue in Jacksonville, for children with cancer, or the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville.



I finally have the "smoking hot body" I have always wanted having been cremated. A gathering to celebrate my life for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville from 9-11 a.m., concluding with a memorial service from 11 a.m.-noon. (Casual attire is welcome.)

