A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Gray Cemetery near New Salem. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left to the family at PITTSFIELD — Stuart F. Hammitt, 67, of Pittsfield passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Illini Community Hospital.He was born on Nov. 6, 1951, in Pittsfield to Donald and Shirley Hull Hammitt.Stuart graduated in 1969 from Pittsfield High School and went on to join the United States Air Force , of which he often spoke. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked construction for several years and then worked at Reynolds Consumer Products, from which he retired in 2016 after 20-plus years. After retirement, Stuart enjoyed spending time with his daughters and their families. He was a great and loving father, "Papa," and brother. His grandchildren adored him and loved spending as much time with him as possible. He did everything for his grandkids and he loved them so much. No matter how many times they called throughout the day, he would pick them up and take them anywhere. Stuart loved his dog, Buddy, and took him everywhere he went. His "second family" got to see him every Friday and Saturday at Lindsay's Tavern. Some of his closest friends were Wally Lindsay, Doug Strother, Roger Harshman and Mike Martin, among many others. He will be missed by many and never forgotten.He is survived by his daughters, Ashley (Chris) Gunder of Pittsfield, Kayla (Matt) Hill of Carrollton and Amanda Bunn of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Dakota, Dalton, Braelyn, Tyler, Lucas, Brooklyn and Savannah; two sisters, Neta (Paul) Lennon of Pittsfield and Zoe (Jan) McDonald of Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley Hammitt; and his brother, George Hammitt.A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Gray Cemetery near New Salem. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Funeral Home Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield

530 West Adams

Pittsfield , IL 62363

