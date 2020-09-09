Sue Imogene Stevens, 86, of South Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Tennessee, the daughter of Sam and Hattie Curson Swann. She married David L. Stevens on July 23, 1955, in Cortland, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2000.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by one son, David Lee Stevens of Jacksonville; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Stevens attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. She worked as a transcriber for the State of Illinois for many years. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour and previously had been a member of First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Stevens enjoyed her pets and working on computers.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.