1/
Sue Imogene Stevens
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sue Imogene Stevens, 86, of South Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Tennessee, the daughter of Sam and Hattie Curson Swann. She married David L. Stevens on July 23, 1955, in Cortland, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2000.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by one son, David Lee Stevens of Jacksonville; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Stevens attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. She worked as a transcriber for the State of Illinois for many years. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour and previously had been a member of First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Stevens enjoyed her pets and working on computers.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
Diamond Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved