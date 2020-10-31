WINDSOR, Conn. — Susan Christine Taylor, 64, of Palmer, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, with her daughters by her side.

Susan was born on Oct. 7, 1956, in Hartford, daughter of the late Paul A. and Janet M. (Keller) Taylor. She graduated in 1974 from East Hartford's Penney High School before earning degrees in education from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, in 1978, and Eastern Connecticut State University in 1990. Susan had a very rewarding and successful career, which spanned more than four decades as a special education teacher. She retired after 10 years of service from the Coventry Public School System.

Susan's life was spent with ties to the Masonic family. She is a former supreme deputy for the state of Connecticut, IORG, and was a member of Good Intent Chapter, OES, until her death. In addition to her Masonic service, she volunteered her time in her community's garden club and local food bank.

Susan was an avid tea drinker, gardener and all-around nature lover. She was an enthusiastic baseball fan who loved the New York Yankees (all rise!). She is remembered by her family, friends and former students as an exceptionally kind and empathetic person who encouraged generosity, compassion, humor and individualism. She was a defender of social equality and advancement, and a believer in the potential of humankind. Her family is proud that her last legal act in this life was casting her 2020 ballot against this administration.

Susan leaves behind her partner, Michael Korzec of Palmer, Massacchusetts; her beloved daughters, Jessica Lemus and her partner, Robbie, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lauren Thomas and her partner, Chris, of Winchendon, Massachusetts; her four siblings, Deborah Savaria and her husband, Ron, of Broad Brook, Richard Taylor and his wife, Andrea, of Port Orange, Florida, Stephen Taylor of Manchester and Jennifer O'Connor of Inglis, Florida; as well as an aunt and uncle; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A small memorial for Susan will be held next spring with family and close friends to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan's name to Food Share, 39 Walnut St., Palmer, MA 01069, or to Heifer International at heifer.org.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com.