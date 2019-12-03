WILMINGTON — Susan Eileen Kahler, 73, of Wilmington and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Born April 20, 1946, in Jacksonville, Susan Eileen was the daughter of Albert Andrew and Muriel Ray (Spaulding) Hatala. She was raised and educated in Jacksonville, where she graduated from high school.
Survivors include her daughters, Racquel Hembrough (Rich Princko) and Heidi Hembrough (Jeff Lundberg), both of Wilmington; stepchildren, Debbie (Tom) Hartman of Wilmington and Mark Kahler (Wendy Hunter) of Metamora; two grandchildren, Hannah and Adam; a brother, Albert A. (Sue) Hatala; and nieces and nephew. Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
Green flameless cremation rites were accorded. A private family inurnment will be at Oakwood Sunset Cemetery in Wilmington. Condolences may be left on Susan's memorial page at BaskervilleFH.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 3, 2019