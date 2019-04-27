ROODHOUSE — Susan F. Smith, 74, of Manchester went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 24, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Sam and Barbara Gilmore O'Dell. She married Robert L. Smith on Sept. 1, 1961, in Manchester. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1997.
Surviving are a son, Bryan Smith of rural Roodhouse; four grandchildren, Brayton, Hannah, Kacy and Sydnee Smith; a great-grandson, Leighton Smith; and her mother, Barbara O'Dell of Manchester. She had one sister, Linda (Ron) Drake of Manchester; and one brother, Robert W. (Sharon) O'Dell of rural Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by one son, Ricky; and her father.
She worked for many years at Knollwood Retirement Center.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the or the donor's choice. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at mackeydaws.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 27, 2019