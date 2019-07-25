QUINCY — Susan Roseleigh "Susie" (Holder) Voyles, 75, of Quincy died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Elder, the daughter of Howard and Hazel (King) Holder. She married Ronald Ray Voyles and he preceded her in death.
Susie was a certified nursing assistant and worked at many facilities in the Adams and Greene counties area. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she like to play bingo and gamble.
Susie is survived by five children, Ronald (Kimberly) Voyles, Adrian "Dean" Voyles, Carolyn Day, Kathy (Donnie) Vinyard and Troy (Melanie) Voyles; several grandchildren, Kayla, Chasity, Ronald III, Lacey, Marcella, Allison, Tabitha, Lydia, Denise, Preston, Devon, Justin (Chrsitina), Lloyd, Ashley, Sharon, Lydia, Julianna, Megan and Charity; a brother, Alfred Holder; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her husband, Susie was preceded in death by her parents, and several siblings, Ruth Douglas, Richard, Clifton and Howard 'Junior' Holder, and Catherine Voyles.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy is in charge of arrangements.
