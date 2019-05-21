Guest Book View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Colwell Memorial Home Beardstown , IL View Map Funeral 10:30 AM First Southern Baptist Church Beardstown , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEARDSTOWN — Susan Simpson, 60, of Beardstown died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Jan. 7, 1959, in Beardstown, the daughter of Richard and Rosella Crafton Murray. She married Randy Simpson on June 23, 1984, at First United Methodist Church in Beardstown.



She is survived by her husband, Randy Simpson of Beardstown; two children, Jason (companion, Beth Roan) Fleming of Manito and Jennifer (husband, Michael) Hillyer of Virginia; three grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Jason; and three brothers, David (wife, Ruriko) Murray of Springfield, Phil (wife, Mary) Murray of Beardstown and Thomas (wife, Julie) Murray of Beardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Susan graduated in the Beardstown High School Class of 1977. She obtained her licensed practical nursing license through Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville and later received her registered nurse degree from Lincoln Land Community College. She had worked at St. John's Hospital's Neurology Department and most recently in the Carol Jo Vecchi Women and Children's Department; she retired in 2014. She also was a parish nurse specialist and worked for Harbor Lights Hospice. One of her greatest joys in life was children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she taught many Sunday school classes and was involved with many youth programs. Susan and her husband enjoyed attending hockey games and "Acquire in the Fire". She was an avid cook, loved crafting and enjoyed camping. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with those she loved.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown. Burial will be at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.



