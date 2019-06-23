Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Edna Pranger. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton 108 North 5th Street Carrollton , IL 62016 (217)-942-6818 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Oct. 19, 1925, in White Hall, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Sylvia (Kessie) Koenig Butler.



She married Joseph H. Pranger Jr. on Oct. 14, 1945, in Carrollton, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2003.



Surviving are her children, Deborah Davis of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Tonya (Terry) Moser of Livingston, Texas, and Joseph Pranger III of Auburndale, Florida; grandchildren, Jason Pranger, Melissa Pranger Gabaldon, Leah Moser Wansley and Carrie Moser Stavinoha; great-grandchildren, Megan and Paige Wansley, Zachary and Ella Stavinoha, Katelynn Kennedy and Christopher and Amber Gabaldon; great-great grandchildren, Easton, Branson and Wyatt; and a sister, Alberta Sadler of Murrayville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Wretha Harness Cunningham, Catherine Wright and Lelia Edwards; and brothers, Marcus Koenig, Daniel Koenig and Lloyd Koenig.



Edna graduated White Hall High School in 1943. She worked at the Jacksonville State Hospital (later the Jacksonville Developmental Center) for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, the Catholic Daughters of America and St. John's Altar Society.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at St. John's Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. that afternoon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's School. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at CARROLLTON - Sylvia Edna Pranger, 93, of Jerseyville (formerly of Greene County), died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.Born Oct. 19, 1925, in White Hall, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Sylvia (Kessie) Koenig Butler.She married Joseph H. Pranger Jr. on Oct. 14, 1945, in Carrollton, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2003.Surviving are her children, Deborah Davis of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Tonya (Terry) Moser of Livingston, Texas, and Joseph Pranger III of Auburndale, Florida; grandchildren, Jason Pranger, Melissa Pranger Gabaldon, Leah Moser Wansley and Carrie Moser Stavinoha; great-grandchildren, Megan and Paige Wansley, Zachary and Ella Stavinoha, Katelynn Kennedy and Christopher and Amber Gabaldon; great-great grandchildren, Easton, Branson and Wyatt; and a sister, Alberta Sadler of Murrayville.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Wretha Harness Cunningham, Catherine Wright and Lelia Edwards; and brothers, Marcus Koenig, Daniel Koenig and Lloyd Koenig.Edna graduated White Hall High School in 1943. She worked at the Jacksonville State Hospital (later the Jacksonville Developmental Center) for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, the Catholic Daughters of America and St. John's Altar Society.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at St. John's Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. that afternoon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's School. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close