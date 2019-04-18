Sylvia M. Miller, 81, of Murrayville passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 12, 1937, in Modesto, the daughter of Hershel and Beatrice "Marie" Bettis White. Sylvia married Jerry Miller on Dec. 23, 1959, in Springfield.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry of Murrayville; a daughter, Sherie (Todd) Cathorall of Rockport; grandchildren, Cassandra Cathorall of Hannibal, Missouri, and Leah (Joshua) Morton of Mattoon; a great-grandchild, Alexander Morton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons, Jerry Lee Jr. and James Lee; a sister, Donna (surviving husband, Jim) McGlothlin; and brothers, Kenneth E. White, Wendell (surviving wife, Jennie) White and Stanley White.
Sylvia was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly. She retired from Walmart after 21 years. Sylvia enjoyed singing in the church choir, babysitting the grandchildren and picking on Jerry.
A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Murrayville with interment at Murrayville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville EAS. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuenralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 18, 2019