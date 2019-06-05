Tamara Anne "Tami" Hammers, 59, of Jacksonville died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Aug. 1, 1959, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Judith Arlene Tobin Gruber.
Tami is survived by her son, Les (Darci) Hammers of Springfield; two grandchildren, Brynlee and Beckham Hammers, both of Springfield; and one brother, Charles Gruber Jr. of Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Tami was a 1977 graduate of Routt High School and worked as an aide and supervisor for several years at the Jacksonville Developmental Center. She later earned her licensed practical nurse degree from Lincoln Land Community College and worked as a nurse at Prairie Village Healthcare and Heritage Health. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour and enjoyed shopping. She cherished spending time with her family, especially Brynlee and Beckham.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 5, 2019