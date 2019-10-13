Tamara "Tami" Lynn Nelson, 60, of Springfield, and formerly of Jacksonville, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born June 3, 1959, in Chester, the daughter of Herman and Geraldine Headrick Six. She married William "Bill" Nelson on Feb. 16, 1980, in Jacksonville, and he survives.
She is also survived by three sons, William (Holly) Nelson, Dustin (Alissa) Nelson and Christopher Lynn Nelson, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Ali, Richard, Raven, Rain, Ariana, Kamryn and Benjamin Nelson; one great-grandson, Ayden Fanning; four sisters, Debbie Ritchey, Tina Hutchcraft, Sharon Six and Lori Six; special aunt, Bernie Hoagland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and one brother, James Herman Six.
Tami was very family oriented and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private family committal services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of William Nelson. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 13, 2019