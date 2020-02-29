Ted J. Donovan, 91, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born March 15, 1928, at Yatesville, the son of Theodore J. Sr. and Dollie Shortridge Donovan. He married Charline Taylor on Dec. 31, 1946, in Literberry, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2015.

Ted is survived by two daughters, Lana (Larry) Shirkey of Jacksonville and Joyce (husband, Rick McFarland) Holloway of Osage Beach, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Shawn (April) Doerr of Jacksonville, Scott (Marsha) Doerr of Elkhart, Kimberly (Clint) French of Jacksonville, Grant (Krista) Holloway of Chatham, Tim (Lori) Greene of Concord, Lori (Mike) Nave of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Troy (Brittany) Greene of Jacksonville; and 17 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by four brothers, Gary (Linda) Donovan, Bob (Kathy) Donovan, Bill (Karen) Donovan and Steve (Barbara) Donovan, all of Jacksonville; three sisters, Joan (Ron) Smith of Ashland, Mary Ann (Curt) Grebe of Jacksonville and Karen (Bill) Calloway of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Greene (surviving husband, Gary of Jacksonville); one brother, Cha Donovan; and three sisters, Beverly Meadows, Delores Edwards and Kaye Stice (surviving husband, Paul of Winchester).

Ted started his own construction company in 1954 after being trained by his father-in-law. He built hundreds of homes in and around Jacksonville. Known for his quality, he was instrumental in the real estate industry. In addition to homes, he built banks, gas stations and office buildings. He was especially proud of the Yatesville Schoolhouse replica he built on the Prairie Land Heritage Museum grounds, which was similar to the one he attended as a child. Ted was a longtime member of Central Christian Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was known for his kindness, generosity and strong work ethic. He will be sadly missed by those who loved him.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.