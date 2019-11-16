Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Dale Woodward. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Altamont , IL View Map Funeral 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Altamont , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ALTAMONT — Terry Dale Woodward, 71, of Altamont died at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



Terry was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Bernard Louis and Charlotte Isabel-Fraley Woodward. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Class of 1966, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in recreational and park administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb.



Terry married Lana Louise Blimling on Aug. 31, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Murrayville. He was a veteran of the United States



He greatly enjoyed serving his community and church. Terry was involved with Altamont Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion Post #512 and Altamont Lions Club, and served as a school board member for the Altamont School District. He was a very active member of First United Methodist Church in Altamont. He was known for his love of music and singing, especially at his church.



Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lana Woodward; a son, Michael Scott (wife, Reneé) Woodward; and a daughter, Mandy (husband, Ryan) Eckhardt, all of Altamont. He also is survived by two brothers, Dan (wife, Bonnie) Woodward of Arizona and Lyndall (wife, Kathy) Woodward of Effingham; three sisters, Berna Kathryn Bolton of Florida, Barbara (husband, John) Fortado of Texas and Susan Woodward of Florida; a granddaughter, Olivia Ryan Eckhardt; three stepgrandchildren, Jake, Jerod and Kyrstie; two great-stepgrandchildren, Jaedyn and Waylon; and many loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James; and James' wife, Judy Woodward.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Paige Campbell and the Rev. Dr. James Rhea officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial rites will follow at Altamont Union Cemetery. A bell service will be provided by Altamont Volunteer Fire Department. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #512 of Altamont.



Kull Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or Ballard Nature Center, both in Altamont, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at ALTAMONT — Terry Dale Woodward, 71, of Altamont died at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.Terry was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Bernard Louis and Charlotte Isabel-Fraley Woodward. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Class of 1966, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in recreational and park administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb.Terry married Lana Louise Blimling on Aug. 31, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Murrayville. He was a veteran of the United States Army , reaching the rank of E5 medical corpsman and serving as a medic in the Vietnam Conflict. After three years and eight months, he received his honorable discharge. Terry followed his family trade as a union bricklayer and also worked as an EMT intermediate, instructed numerous EMT and CPR classes, and retired as a respiratory therapist. Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor.He greatly enjoyed serving his community and church. Terry was involved with Altamont Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion Post #512 and Altamont Lions Club, and served as a school board member for the Altamont School District. He was a very active member of First United Methodist Church in Altamont. He was known for his love of music and singing, especially at his church.Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lana Woodward; a son, Michael Scott (wife, Reneé) Woodward; and a daughter, Mandy (husband, Ryan) Eckhardt, all of Altamont. He also is survived by two brothers, Dan (wife, Bonnie) Woodward of Arizona and Lyndall (wife, Kathy) Woodward of Effingham; three sisters, Berna Kathryn Bolton of Florida, Barbara (husband, John) Fortado of Texas and Susan Woodward of Florida; a granddaughter, Olivia Ryan Eckhardt; three stepgrandchildren, Jake, Jerod and Kyrstie; two great-stepgrandchildren, Jaedyn and Waylon; and many loving nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James; and James' wife, Judy Woodward.A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Paige Campbell and the Rev. Dr. James Rhea officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial rites will follow at Altamont Union Cemetery. A bell service will be provided by Altamont Volunteer Fire Department. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #512 of Altamont.Kull Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at kullfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or Ballard Nature Center, both in Altamont, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at kullfuneralhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close