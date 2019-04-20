Obituary Print Terry Glen Steinberg (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

MOUNT STERLING — Terry Glen Steinberg, 79, of Jacksonville passed away at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Jacksonville.He was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Jacksonville, the son of Wilmer Glen and Pauline Amelia Rice Steinberg. He married Carol Behymer on Oct. 11, 1959, at Hersman Presbyterian Church in Hersman, and she survives.Mr. Steinberg served as an engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation for more than 34 years, retiring in 1991. Terry graduated from Meredosia High School with the Class of 1957. He then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign. Terry had the ability to do just about anything he set his mind to, including completely building a home for his family near Meredosia, where they resided for more than 20 years. He had served as the Burgoo Meister in Meredosia for several years and also was president of the Meredosia Athletic Booster Club. Terry enjoyed volunteering with the Meredosia Food Pantry and he always loved traveling and camping, especially out west. One of his many attributes was that he never complained about anything, even through his many health issues. Terry truly loved his family and especially enjoyed the time spent with his granddaughters.Survivors include his wife, Carol Steinberg of Jacksonville; a son, Paul Steinberg (wife, Lisa) of Wayne; two granddaughters, Dr. Olivia Steinberg, O.D. (husband, Ryan Kellner) of Winfield, and Mikaela Bagnuolo (husband, John) of Wheaton; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Linda Reich and Jo Ellen Reynolds.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Nick Xamis officiating. Burial will follow at Hersman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Meredosia Food Pantry or Hersman Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Hendricker Funeral Home

406 South Capitol Avenue

Mount Sterling , IL 62353

