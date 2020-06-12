CENTRALIA — Terry Horton, 64, of Central City passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 8, 1955, in Centralia, the son of Walter Horton and Agnes (Evans) Horton.

In addition to his mother, Agnes Horton of Central City, he also is survived by two children, Justin Horton of Jacksonville and Michelle Jones (husband, Doug) of Kearney, Missouri; three grandchildren, Baylea Jones, Kindyl Jones and Tucker Jones, all of Kearney, Missouri; four brothers and three sisters, Tim Horton (wife, Ruthie) of Sandoval, Tom Horton of Centralia, Tony Horton (wife, Beth) of Odin, Troy Horton (husband, Brandon Bird) of Mount Vernon, Teresa Horton of Odin, Tonya Estrada (husband, Alvaro) of St. Peters, Missouri, and Tiffany Hixenbaugh of Central City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Walter Horton; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Terry was a member of Glenridge Baptist Church in Junction City. He worked on the grounds at Hillcrest Memorial Park for several years. He enjoyed mowing, making campfires, watching "Deadliest Catch" and listening to classic rock music. You would always see Terry in the McDonald's drive-through in the mornings, getting his cup of coffee. Terry cherished the time he spent with his family and friends and had a big heart for children.

Private funeral services for Terry Horton will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. The service will be live-streamed for family and friends and can be accessed by going to sutherlandfuneralhome.com and clicking on Terry's obituary. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, 235 N. Sycamore St., Centralia, IL 62801. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sutherlandfuneralhome.com.