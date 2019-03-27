WHITE HALL — Terry L. Barber, 64, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born March 18, 1955, in White Hall, the daughter of Champ and Avis Kirchner Clark. She married Alan Barber on Nov. 16, 1974, in White Hall, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark and Matt Barber, both of Roodhouse; three grandchildren, Curtis (Cassie) Barber, Leland Barber and London Barber; two great-grandchildren, Cason and Camie Barber; and a sister, Sandra Fraley of Harrisonville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Terry worked for White Hall Sewing Factory and then Bound to Stay Bound Books in Jacksonville for 29 years. Terry and her husband owned and operated Barber's Catering and Cook Shack for more than 20 years. She served on the Greene County Days Committee for more than 20 years and was an Athensville Township trustee for 4 years. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Richwoods Cemetery, east of Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to North Greene Education Foundation. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 27, 2019