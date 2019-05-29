WHITE HALL — Terry L. Dawdy, 66, of Jacksonville and formerly of Greene County died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.
Born in Jacksonville on Aug. 24, 1952, he was the son of the late Lewis and Betty Huffman Dawdy.
He married Ronnie Roberts on Jan. 14, 1993, and she survives. Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Lynn (Steve) Adcock of Carrollton; a stepson, Kenny Robinson of Hillsboro; stepgrandchildren, Josh, Evan, Dylan, Heather, Will, Savannah, Lexie and Melissa; great-stepgrandchildren, Tristian, Jesse, Josie, Toby, Nalani and Jacelynn; brothers, Bob (Kim) Dawdy of Jacksonville, Mike (Linda) Dawdy of Jacksonville, Gene Dawdy of Jacksonville, Paul Dawdy of Roodhouse and Tim Dawdy of Roy, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Betty Dawdy.
Terry worked for Kroger's in White Hall and later at Byron Foods and Quality Books in Oregon.
He dearly loved golf and spent many hours on the many local courses with family and friends. Terry loved teasing and being teased by friends and was a "terrible" flirt with the ladies.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will be at a later date at Pinetree Cemetery near Patterson. Memorial donations may be made to or The . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 29, 2019