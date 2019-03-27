Obituary Print Terry L. Johnisee (1948 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Terry L. Johnisee, 70, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his residence.



He was born July 22, 1948, in Carrollton, the son of Emert Franklin and Mary Alice Varble Johnisee. He married Frances Elaine Birdsell on March 18, 1977, in Jacksonville, and she survives.



He also is survived by his children, Troy Eugene (Donna Jean) Johnisee of Roodhouse, Danny Joe (Jo Ellen) Johnisee of Hillview, Pamela Charlene Anslyn of Roodhouse and Traci Lynn (Jerry) Rawe of Greenfield; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jenkins of Houston, Texas, and Cathy Jo (Robert) Douglas of Hillview; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Johnisee and Larry Emert "Butch" Johnisee; and one sister, Mary Helen Tupper.



Terry served in the United States Army for 6½ years during the Vietnam War. He had been employed at Mobil, Tenneco and Pactiv for 31 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping.



A private service will be held. Memorials are suggested to the . Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

