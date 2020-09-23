CARROLLTON — Terry Lee Cordes, 63, of Roodhouse passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Wood River, the son of Neil Sr. and Nancy Mayberry Cordes. He married Jackie Brogan on Sept. 28, 1998, in Fulton, Missouri, and she survives.

He also is survived by two sons, Brian Cordes of Carrollton and Casey Cordes of Vancover, Washington; a daughter, Laurin Brogan of Roodhouse; four brothers, Neil "Butch" (Shirley) Cordes Jr. of Copperopolis, California, Steve (Tamra) Cordes of Cloverdale, California, Bill (Shari) Cordes of Cotati, California, and Roger (Linda) Cordes of Cloverdale, California; a sister, Peggy (John) Clough of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Sidney and Dakota Cordes and Haylie, Hannah and Malcolm Brogan; his father, Neil Cordes Sr. of Roodhouse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, and an infant sister, Martha Cordes.

Terry served in the Unites States Army from 1973 to 1979 during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of White Hall Pentecostal Church.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at White Hall Pentecostal Church. Memorial donations may be made to the family or White Hall Pentecostal Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.