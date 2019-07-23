VIRGINIA — Terry R. Werner, 75, of Virginia passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Lincoln, the daughter of Talmage and Theresa Culp Tongate. She married Bill Werner on April 2, 1964, in Sebring, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years; two sons, Matthew (Stephanie) Werner of Virginia and Paul (Ann Marie) Werner of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandsons, Jacob, Grant and Ben; and one sister, Nancy Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her family remembers her for her amazing spirit. She was involved with numerous vocal choirs and played handbells, piano and the organ for many of her church families. Always witty, she loved words, puns and reading books, and she enjoyed playing word games. She held many jobs for the United Methodist Church at the national, conference and local church levels. She was happiest spending time with family playing cards and games fueled by love and laughter.
The family will host a service to celebrate her life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Virginia United Methodist Church. The family will meet friends prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the service. Memorials are suggested to Virginia United Methodist Church or Cass County Food Pantry. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019