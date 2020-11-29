Terry W. Turner, 54, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Nov. 26 at his residence.

He was born, Jan. 7, 1966, in Jacksonville, the son of Gerald and Barbara Morrow Turner.

Surviving are children, Amber Rae Turner, Kody Wayne Moore and Terry Wayne Turner Jr. all of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Mia, Adelise and John; siblings, Gerald (Karla) Turner, Darrell (Angie) Turner, Gary (Anita) Turner, Mike (Carol) Turner, Penny (David) Chamberlain all of Jacksonville and Christina (Chris) Morton of Alton and several nieces and nephews.

Terry was an equipment operator for Turner Tree Service in Jacksonville. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing at the pond, going to the movies and playing poker machines. Terry is loved and will be missed by all of us.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, a private family service will be held. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Cass County Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com