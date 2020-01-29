Thelma M. Seymour, 95, of South Jacksonville died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 7, 1924, the daughter of Herman and Florence Hill DeGroot. She married John Henry Seymour on April 7, 1946, in Franklin, and he preceded her in death on July 4, 1990.

She is survived by one son, Jim (Kathy) Seymour of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Angie (Weldon) Stubbs of Kansas City, Missouri, Mike Seymour of Jacksonville and Bridgette (Chris) Norton of Jacksonville; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Linda Embree (surviving husband, Gary of Jacksonville); three sisters, Marjorie Boes, Lillian Gaines and Kay Daniels; and one brother, Harry DeGroot.

Early in her life, Thelma worked at Norbury's Sanitarium. After marriage, she and her husband owned and operated John Seymour Builders. She was a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She also was a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Red Hat Ladies. Thelma and John enjoyed hosting square dances in their basement. She especially enjoyed league bowling with her friends and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Elks Youth Activities. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.