Thelma Saye
1915 - 2020
Thelma L. Saye, 104, of Jacksonvilledied Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Raymond at the home of her grandson. She was born July 26, 1915, in Litchfield, the daughter of William and Estella Smith Grubbs. She married Elmo Saye and he preceded her in death. She is survived by two grandchildren, Cathie (Terry) Downey of Harvel, and Mark (Cheri) Wathern of Raymond; six great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one sister, Vivian Isenhower of Sun Lakes, AZ; her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Wathern of Raymond; and her stepson, Elmo R. (Joanie) Saye of Fargo, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two children, David Wathern and Winona Janice "Jan" Kimble. Mrs. Saye retired from the Illinois State Police in an administrative role. She had also worked for JoAnn Fabrics and the Uniform Shop, both in Springfield. Thelma enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing. She especially enjoyed her yearly trips to Florida. A private funeral service will be held, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to PAWS of Jacksonville. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
