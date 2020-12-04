1/1
Theresa Quincella (White) Dyer
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Quincella (White) Dyer, 60, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Prairie Village Health Care in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Tommie Sr. and Clara Mae (Banjo) White.

She is survived by four brothers and two sisters, Willie White Sr., Robert White Sr. and Frankie White, all of Jacksonville, Jimmie White Sr. of Westville, Geneva (Gilmore) Freeman of Chicago and Berta (White) (husband, Craig) Perry of Alton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters, Freddie McGee Jr., Eva Lee Gilmore, John Henry Gilmore, Jessie James White, Sammie Lee White and Willie Mae Cross.

Theresa loved to sing and play guitar.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved