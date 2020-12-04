Theresa Quincella (White) Dyer, 60, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Prairie Village Health Care in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Tommie Sr. and Clara Mae (Banjo) White.

She is survived by four brothers and two sisters, Willie White Sr., Robert White Sr. and Frankie White, all of Jacksonville, Jimmie White Sr. of Westville, Geneva (Gilmore) Freeman of Chicago and Berta (White) (husband, Craig) Perry of Alton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters, Freddie McGee Jr., Eva Lee Gilmore, John Henry Gilmore, Jessie James White, Sammie Lee White and Willie Mae Cross.

Theresa loved to sing and play guitar.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.