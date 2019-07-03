Thomas Chapin Bills, 62, of Jacksonville passed away Monday evening, July 1, 2019, at his home following a long battle with illness.
He was born Feb. 3, 1957, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert Searcy and Joyce Rose Bills. He married Lorry Hughes on Feb. 2, 2002, in Jacksonville and she survives.
He also is survived by his stepchildren, Casey Campbell of Taylorville, Stephanie (husband, Robert) Robinson of Roodhouse and Trent Campbell of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Damon Campbell, Kaleb Washausen, Konor Sweeten, Dawson Cox, Karlie Campbell, Kash Campbell and Hunter Campbell; one brother, Robert S. Bills Jr. (wife, Karen Horvath) of Chicago; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Constance Bills; and one grandson, Dylan Campbell.
T om graduated in 1976 from Jacksonville High School, where he was active in cross country, swimming and bowling. He also was a water boy for Illinois College. Tom later went on to St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, where he majored in hotel and restaurant management. He worked at various jobs in his lifetime, including at The Chase Hotel and Tony's Restaurant, both in St. Louis, and the Capital Radio Group in Springfield. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, where he had served as a deacon. He loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Rams, Los Angeles Lakers and U of I fan. He enjoyed yearly family vacations to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and loved spending time with his friends and bowling.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Lorry Bills or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 3, 2019