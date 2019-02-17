Obituary Print Thomas D. Brogdon Sr. (1938 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Thomas D. Brogdon, Sr., 80, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, February 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born December 10, 1938 in Jacksonville, the son of William Robert and Juanita Irene Lewis Brogdon. He married Phyllis Coats Crowder on February 14, 1977, in Jacksonville and she survives.



He is also survived by 6 sons, Thomas (Jessica) Brogdon, Jr. of Chapin, Robert (Jenny) Brogdon of Ponte Vedra Beach Beach, FL, Michael Brogdon of Jacksonville, Scott (Kim) Crowder, Will (Tiffanie) Crowder and Daniel (Sara) Brogdon all of Springfield, MO; one daughter, Elizabeth Brogdon of Crestwood, KY; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Melba) Brogdon of Jacksonville; one sister, Nancy (Richard) Moss of Jacksonville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Geri Sue Crowder and his two best friends, Bill Hoon and Pete Lopez.



Mr. Brogdon retired from Nestle in Jacksonville after 28 years of service. Following retirement, he mowed at Diamond Grove Cemetery for 10 years. He served in the United States Navy and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Moose. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and golfing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Two of the highlights in his life were seeing the Bears win the Super Bowl in 1985, and his Cubbies finally winning the World Series in 2016.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville , IL 62650
(217) 243-1010

