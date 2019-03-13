Obituary Print Thomas R. "Tom" Taylor (1949 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WINCHESTER — Thomas R. "Tom" Taylor, 69, of Winchester passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home.



Tom's life began July 18, 1949, in Peoria, the son of James Burnell and Shirley Ann Lynn Taylor.



Surviving are his wife, Kim Taylor of Winchester; and two children, Jennifer Davidson (fiancé, Glenn) and Noah Coker (friend, Ashley), all of Winchester. Tom was a proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Alexis Davidson, Sophia Carmean, and Andrew and Eli Coker. Also surviving are two sisters, Sue (Merle) Fleming of Havana and Faith Taylor Sandman of San Jose, California; and a sister-in-law, Judy Lynn of Gilson.



Tom was raised in Lynchburg Township and became an avid duck hunter in his early years while helping at the A.E. Staley Jr. farm near Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Area.



Tom served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. He served in the Delta Developers Unit as a combat engineer while in Vietnam from Jan. 9, 1970, until Feb. 28, 1971. While deployed Tom received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army commendation medal, and was recognized as a sharpshooter on M-14's and M-16's. As a humble man, Tom rarely mentioned his time spent in the armed forces, but being able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., was one of the highlights of his life.



Tom met Kim in 1991 and they married Sept. 20, 1993. His family grew when he became a father-by-choice to Jennifer and Noah. Family was Tom's main priority. His kindness and patience made him an amazing father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were the joys of his life. He enjoyed his many nieces and nephews and never passed up an opportunity to go to a family cookout, sit around the campfire with friends and family reminiscing and laughing, or taking road trips with his dear friend, Mike. Tom was always willing to go out and eat or play a round of golf, and looked forward to the annual trip to the Ozarks with "the gang".



Tom was best known for his infectious smile and laugh, ornery shenanigans and sense of humor. Most of all, he was a daily example of humility, kindness and grace, even during the most difficult journey of his life.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. The family invites everyone to celebrate Tom's life and share stories immediately follow the funeral in the Daws banquet room, where lunch will be provided. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.

