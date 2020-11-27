GILMAN — Tim J. Finegan, 47, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

Tim was born Oct. 15, 1973, in Fairbury, the son of Patrick Francis and Joann Mildred (Zachgo) Finegan. They preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Richard and Daniel; and one sister, Mary.

He is survived by his significant other, Ashley Trader of Waverly; five sisters, Patty Finegan of Mahomet, Rosemary Toon of Joliet, Peggy Finegan of Watseka, Jean Finegan of Mahomet and Barbara Finegan of Peoria; two brothers, Michael (Laura) Finegan of LaHogue and Tom Finegan of Watseka; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was in traveling sales for Scheid Diesel. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Illiana Pullers Association, serving as president for 14 years, and was a member of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association for many years. Tim enjoyed tractor pulling, many conversations with his friends, driving any red tractors, going to auctions, and his livestock. He was an all-around great guy.

Private visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Gilman. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad, Daniel Finegan Memorial Scholarship Fund, or Arc of Iroquois County. Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman is in charge of arrangements.