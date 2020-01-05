Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Craig Childers, 60, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.



Tim was born Nov. 24, 1959, the son of Ervin and Lois Brannan Childers. He first married Pamela Massey, and she survives in Jacksonville. They had a son, Craig Childers, who survives in Fargo, North Dakota.



Tim later married Betty Pichon on July 4, 2002, and she survives.



He was very close to her daughter, Kelley Trimble who survives in Jacksonville. He is also survived by a stepson, Scott (Jackie) Kopacz of Tilton; five grandchildren, Venessa Childers of Lincoln, and Kolten, Korey, Katelynne (Johnny Freidinger), and Khylen Trimble, all of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Anne Richardson of Danville; a sister and brother-in-law; nephews, and special niece, Julia (Ed) Baker of Woodson.



Tim worked for Jack Glisson for many years, then started his own business, becoming owner/operator of Pro-Dent Paintless Dent Repair and was very involved with and served as Vice President of NAPDRT. Tim was not only a tech and business owner, he was also very involved in the industry that he loved. He was very proud of being a part of the close and tight industry of Paintless Dent Repair. He is also the recipient of many awards as well as being one of the founding fathers and a long-time officer of the leading PDR association in the United States.



Tim was very involved with Ham radios for more than 40 years, and was known by the call signs K9CQ/KB9FBI and was Illinois Repeater Association, Inc. Vice President. He attended meetings in Jacksonville and Beardstown, and many meetings in different areas of Illinois. Many nights, Tim was up half of the night, talking to all of his fellow Ham operators and making new friends all over the world.



Special thanks to: Memorial Hospice for making Tim comfortable his final weeks; Lee (Debbie) McKean, Kolten, Katelynne, Johnny, Dale (Kathy) Pennell, Pam Massey; and Ham operators, Ricky Bayne and the entire PDR/NAPDRT family for checking on Tim and the visits through his entire battle. Everyone loved Tim, and always remember, Tim loved everyone.



A memorial visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Betty Childers. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

