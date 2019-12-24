Timothy E. Vaniter, 65, of Waverly passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Harold Dean and Mary Miller Vaniter.
He is survived by one son, Danny Vaniter of Jacksonville; one daughter, Amber; one sister, Melody Abbott of Palmyra; and one brother, Joe Vaniter of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William D. Vaniter.
Tim had worked as a truck driver for 40 years. He served in the United States Army. He was an avid NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed dirt track racing and loved spending time with his family.
A funeral will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 279. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 24, 2019