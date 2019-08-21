Timothy Edward Mitchell, 61, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
He was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Thomas and Carol Dillard Mitchell. He married Michele Dodd on Nov. 16, 1984, in Jacksonville, and she survives.
Tim also is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Anthony) Lancaster of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Jack, Adam and Reed, all of Jacksonville; and two sisters, Trisha (Steve) Compton of Brighton and Linda (Gary) Turner of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by one son, Adam E. Mitchell; his parents; and one brother, Thomas Mitchell.
Tim was a truck driver for Moeller Enterprise. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and spending time with his family. The family handyman will be dearly missed.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Berlin, with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. John's Hospital. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 21, 2019